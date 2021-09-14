Biden: Results of California recall will be felt nationally

AP,
Posted:

Updated:

AP

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Mather Airport on Air Force One Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif., for a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the stakes of the recall election that could remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in stark terms.

Biden said Monday that the results of the recall will reverberate across the nation, and he is casting the recall as an opportunity to show that leadership and science matter.

Republican front-runner and talk show host Larry Elder also is urging his supporters not to let up in the race’s final 24 hours.

Republicans are hoping for a strong showing of in-person voting Tuesday.

Elder is one of 46 choices on the ballot to replace Newsom if he’s recalled.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a get out the vote rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., at Long Beach City College, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., as Gavin faces a recall election on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Categories: California News, National & International News, Politics