Biden says we can only get back to normal if everyone wears masks

Monday, President Joe Biden announced that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.

Biden continued to urge the politicians who lifted their mask mandates, to reinstate them. Adding that masking up is “the only way we ever get back to normal.”

Biden said masking “is not political,” as he reiterated his call to “maintain and reinstate the mask mandate.”