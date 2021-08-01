Biden sees shortages to stop climate-change fueled wildfires

President Joe Biden holds up a map of wildfires in Washington state as he speaks with governors about ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in Western states.

The president met Friday with governors of western states to discuss the resulting supply shortages as the fires have worsened.

Biden says climate change is to blame for the spread and ferocity of the blazes.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the president must ultimately pass measures through Congress to limit climate change.

