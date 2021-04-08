Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — In President Joe Biden’s first notable gun control measures, he has announced executive actions aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic.

In his actions announced Thursday, Biden is tightening regulations for “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts without serial numbers — and tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used by the Boulder, Colorado, shooter in a rampage last month that left 10 dead.

Gun-control advocates praised the actions but said much more must be done in Congress — where chances are much dimmer.