Biden to allow asylum seekers with closed ‘Remain in Mexico’ cases to enter United States

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection.

The Associated Press has learned that registration begins Wednesday for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court.

A senior Homeland Security official says it’s unclear how many people will be eligible to be released into the United States. But an official with the International Organization for Migration told the AP that she expected at least 10,000.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton discusses how this will impact our current system with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.