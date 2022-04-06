Biden to announce sanctions against Russia, as war rages on

KYIV (KUSI) – The Biden Administration is expected to announce more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday in partnership with the EU and other G-7 nations.

The new sanctions include a ban on all new investments in Russia, increased sanctions on financial institutions, and penalties for government officials and their family members.

In addition to those sanctions the EU has proposed a plant to phase out $4.3 billion worth of Russian coal imports per year.

More details are expected to be announced later Wednesday.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ukraine Parliament member and People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Kira Rudyk on recent Ukraine developments.