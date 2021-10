Biden to enforce employee vaccine mandates on employers of 100+

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on companies employing 100 or more people.

Over the weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House tucked an enforcement mechanism into their $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” bill that was just passed.

Attorney Michael Curran from Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the reconciliation bill.