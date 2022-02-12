Biden to put migrants under house arrest instead of detention

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new pilot program under the Biden administration will now be placing single adult immigrants under a part-time house arrest instead of placing them in a detention center.

Immigration Attorney Ester Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the new pilot program.

There is no need for this house arrest program, and it allows the immigrants to roam free during work hours, explained Clayton.

From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. they’re able to work if they have employment authorization documents, Clayton added.