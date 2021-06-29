Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with families of the

victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” he said in a tweet.

My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue. Yesterday I spoke with Gov. DeSantis to let him know that we are ready to provide assistance as needed by state and local officials. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2021

Twelve stories of debris have flattened like a stack of pancakes, with layer upon layer of wreckage frustrating efforts to find pockets where someone might have survived.

It’s deliberate work, and treacherous: Thunderstorms rolled through Surfside Tuesday, and debris fell overnight from the shattered edge of the remaining building.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said rescuers marked a “don’t go beyond here” line and are searching farther from the structure.

The number of confirmed dead stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for.