Biden’s border policies spiked drug traffic, says VP of Border Patrol Council

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Biden’s lax border policies have repeatedly garnered attention by authorities, some even saying the “lack of consequences” for illegal border crossings have led to issues like the recent increase in border apprehensions, the growing national fentanyl crisis, and overall unrest at the San Diego-Tijuana border.

In addition, the sheer number of migrants entering the U.S. seeking asylum have lead the state of Texas to spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

Art Del Cueto, VP of Border Patrol Council joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss “Biden’s botched border” and how his policies may affect the 2022 Midterms.