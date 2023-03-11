Biden’s budget includes billions of dollars to counter China





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration’s 2024 budget plan was put forward on Thursday just hours before deadline.

The budget items attracting the most attention include billions of dollars to counteract Chinese investments on U.S. soil, Chinese influence in the Pacific Islands, and billions to strengthen Indo-Pacific economies to push back against China.

President Tony Krvaric of Krvaric Capital joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the issues with the budget.