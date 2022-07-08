Biden’s Failures: Gas, Inflation, Border Crisis ‘Oh My’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The crisis at the Border is just one of a litany of issues that seem to plague the Biden Administration.

The list goes on including high gas prices and inflation.

All of this culminated in the latest poll by Monmouth University showing Biden’s Approval rating is at a record low.

Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, discussed the issue of the strategic petroleum reserve and how the Biden administration is selling part of it to foreign countries on “Good Evening San Diego”.

When it’s suppose to be used for domestic relief.