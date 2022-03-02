Biden’s State of the Union Address focuses on the war in Ukraine, inflation, and COVID strategy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ukraine was on the forefront during President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night.

Biden announced that the U.S. will join NATO allies in banning Russia from our airspace.

The president also spoke about inflation and laid out a new four-point plan for lowering costs on Americans.

