Big Brothers Big Sisters host ‘The BIG Walk, Taking LITTLE Steps for Mental Health’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of San Diego County is hosting The BIG Walk, Taking LITTLE Steps for Mental Health, May 20th 2020

“The BIG Walk” invites the public to simultaneously walk wherever they are, to bring awareness to the escalating mental health crisis caused by the social isolation and economic hardship resulting from COVID-19 — especially for the vulnerable children in our mentoring programs.

As people walk in their own neighborhoods, the organization will broadcast a 45-minute podcast surrounding youth mental health during Coronavirus, featuring our President/CEO, Lorie Zapf, a Big Brother or Big Sister supporting their Little’s mental health challenges, as well as input from a mental health professional on how critical it is to “show up” for children during this time.

The main event, Walk & Podcast, will take place between 5 and 6 p.m., however, participants are encouraged to take a photo of their walk any time during the day that they are able and post on their social media to bring more awareness about this critical issue and tag BBBS so we can highlight the participants.