Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County Hosting 58th Annual Gala Virtually

SAN DIEGO Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County (BBBS of SDC), the leader in providing one-to-one mentoring for children facing adversity, will be hosting their “Reimagined” 58th Annual Gourmet Dinner gala, typically held at the Hyatt La Jolla at Aventine, virtually on Saturday, October 10th, 2020.

The event will feature its trademark elements, including a silent and live auction, inspiring mentoring stories as well as recognition of the 2020 “Big Champions”, Dawn and Jonathan Andrews. Dawn Andrews is Director, Diversity and Inclusion at Sempra Energy Family of Companies and Jonathan Andrews is one of four founders of Andrews Lagasse Branch + Bell, LLP. Both are former “Bigs” themselves, Board Members and long-time supporters and advocates of youth mentoring.

“We are so honored to be recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. We are both so proud of the organization and of all it has accomplished for our communities, our Littles and their families, and our Bigs, through one-on-one mentoring,” Dawn shared.

Tina Rose, President and CEO of BBBS of SDC joined Good Morning San Diego and said, “Dawn and Jonathan’s recognition as the ‘2020 Big Champions’ is well deserved. Their leadership and advocacy have helped shape the agency into a more effective organization. They lead with action, not merely words and are true examples of what it means to champion the cause of mentoring in the San Diego community.”

To get 1/2 off your “Virtual Ticket” to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring with a tax-deductible donation and enjoy the live broadcast of our 58th Annual event go to http://sdbigs.org/KUSI and when you check out enter the discount Code: KUSI (it’s step 3).