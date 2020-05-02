Big Brothers, Big Sisters recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During times of crisis, it is the most vulnerable who are hit the hardest, their hard lives get even harder.

COVID-19 has not created new problems for its young clients as much as made ongoing problems worse.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Big Sisters, Big Brothers said their Bigs go through training to detect the early warning signs of children and families in distress.

In the midst of this anxiety, stress, fear, people who don’t have connections or ability to connect remotely are really at a disadvantage, according to the organization.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is trying to bridge that gap, make it easier for isolated young people. “Their Big is a critical lifeline, a trusted adult, a calming force, offering stability in a world gone crazy, said President and CEO Lorie Zapf.

On May 20th the 1st annual BIG walk, bringing recognition to Mental Health Awareness Month. Details at SDBigs.org/bigwalk.