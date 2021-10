BIG Kahuna Beachfest to take place Oct. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – What do you get when you combine costumes with volleyball, basketball, and the beach?

The BIG Kahuna Beachfest will ensue on Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST at the South Mission Beach Sports Park located at N. Jetty Rd., San Diego.

Event Director, Laura Hendrickson, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to disclose more details about the event.