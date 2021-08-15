Big pup Valencia looks for big love in a forever home





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Valencia is a 4-month-old shepherd blend pup that currently weighs a whopping 27 pounds but is estimated to weight 55-65 pounds.

She is already neutered and came from Oklahoma with her brother, Ledger.

Valencia is a sweet and loving pup who still thinks she’s the size of a baby chihuahua.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Valencia are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to present Valencia.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.