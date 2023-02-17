Big rig severely injures man in I-8 in Alpine





ALPINE (CNS) – A big rig struck a man standing next to a disabled car alongside Interstate 8 in Alpine early today, leaving him severely injured.

The 26-year-old Lakeside resident was next to the driver’s side of the broken-down 2002 Cadillac Eldorado on the south side of the freeway near Tavern Road when the eastbound tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and hit him and the car about 12:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Matthew Baranowski said.

A 19-year-old San Diego woman seated inside the car and a 20-year-old Alpine man standing outside it at the time of the crash were unhurt, as was the trucker.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.