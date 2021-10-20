Big Sister League San Diego launches new fundraising campaign

Approaching its 80th anniversary of serving women in San Diego, Big Sister League of San Diego (BSL) has revitalized its strategy to provide supportive and affordable housing to women in San Diego. The program operates two homes in Bankers Hill and provides support for women who are focused on developing life skills, continuing their education, seeking or improving employment, overcoming trauma and obtaining permanent housing.

BSL is launching a new fundraising campaign to expand its impact in San Diego. The theme of this campaign is “Restore, Renew, Rise.” At its core, the campaign aims to enhance the physical infrastructure of the two homes, empower residents with professional programming and ensure BSL is a trusted resource for eligible women in San Diego County. The campaign aims to raise $75,000 to repair outstanding needs in the two homes and ensure the environments are safe, supportive and stimulating. In addition, funds raised will help implement new day programming for residents. This includes mental health services, educational classes and workshops that promote personal growth.

BSL is also looking for volunteers. Learn more at https://www.bigsisterleaguesd.org/giving