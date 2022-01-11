Bigger paychecks aren’t going as far with the current inflation trend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses of all sizes are raising wages in effort to reel in more workers and hold onto their employees as the economy continues trying to recover.

But due to rising inflation, those beefier paychecks aren’t going as far.

Sully Sullivan, Co host of “On The Air,” joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the current inflation trends.

Compensation is lower than in December 2019 — with adjusted inflation — according to an analysis by Jason Furman, a Harvard University economics professor.