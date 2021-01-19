Biggest COVID-19 issues facing workplaces right now

A new law, AB-685, requires employers to alert employees that they might have been exposed to a worker who tested positive for COVID-19.

Existing law requires companies to alert workers when equipment that constitutes an imminent hazard to employees is dangerous to use. This bill requires employers to inform their employees that they may have been exposed to a colleague within a business day.

Federal paid sick leave expired on December 31, but still discretionary for employers with a tax credit.