Bill and Amy Geppert are riding across America to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bill and Amy Geppert are Riding Across America for their second time to raise money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Bill is riding and Amy is driving in support, just in time for Bill’s 66th birthday.

Their 10 week trip will consist of 3000 miles on Route 66 and it starts Friday!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Bill Geppert, Challenged Athlete Supporter, about their upcoming ride.