Bill could pave California’s way out of state of emergency

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If bill SCR5 is passed, it could have the power to end California’s state of emergency and Gov. Newsom’s emergency powers.

The bill was written by California State Senator Melissa Melendez, who represents District 28.

Sen. Melizza Melendez joined KUSI to elucidate on bill SCR5.