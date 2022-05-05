Bill Gates says COVID is ‘kind of like the flu,’ and that the vaccines are ‘imperfect’





During an interview to promote his new book, Bill Gates said that COVID is just like the flu, hurts the elderly more, and that the vaccines are imperfect.

Gates explained, “We didn’t understand that it’s a fairly low fatality rate & that it’s a disease mainly in the elderly, kind of like flu is, although a bit different than that.”

Regarding the vaccines, Gates said, “once Omicron comes along, the vaccine is not reducing transmission, hardly at all, particularly about three or four months after you take the vaccine.”

Gates words are going viral online because the nation’s top lockdown opponents, were saying these same things since the pandemic began.

Many Americans and social media users were even kicked off the platforms for saying these exact things.