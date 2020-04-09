Bill Howe Plumbing taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses considered to be essential are all taking precautions to ensure the health of employees and customers.

One of those businesses is Bill Howe Plumbing. Howe and his two daughters joined Good Morning San Diego to explain how they are remaining open to provide repairs and services in San Diego.

Bill Howe Plumbing said they offer Virtual Estimates which is a safe and easy alternative to get estimates on the services people need.