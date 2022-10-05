Bill Magavern, Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air

Proposition 30 is a California ballot proposition that will appear in the general election on November 8, 2022. The initiative would raise taxes on the wealthy to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure.

Magavern joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this proposition.