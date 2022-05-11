Bill O’Reilly releases new book ‘Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – TV journalist and best-selling author Bill O’Reilly has already published 17 million books in print, but he’s not done yet.

His latest book is the 11th in his “Killing series,” titled “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” and has been described as his most thrilling work to date.

“This book is the best reporting I’ve ever done in my 45-year television career,” O’Reilly said.

Terrorism in America could strike at any time and the U.S. is continuing to hunt down worldwide terrorists frequently, O’Reilly said, explaining why he chose the book’s topic.