Bill to improve Imperial Beach water quality passes committee





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials passed Assembly member David Alvarez’s bill to fund efforts to address water quality problems near the California Mexico border rivers.

The Tijuana River Valley has been heavy with pollutants for decades, causing beach closures during the winter time and occasionally through the whole year when rainfall is excessive.

Recently, pollution from the area has made its way to Coronado, causing extended beach closures in one of San Diego’s most affluent regions.

Assembly member David Alvarez joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details.