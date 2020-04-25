Bill Walton and friends ‘Bike For Humanity’ event raises money for victims of coronavirus
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Basketball Hall of Famer and San Diego native Bill Walton spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon before he began his ride in the Bike for Humanity.
The Bike For Humanity is an event that raises money for healthcare workers and families of coronavirus victims.
Walton told McKinnon he will be riding for as long as he can, and says he can ride all day.
Interested participants can still register for Bike for Humanity or make a donation at https://www.bikeforhumanity.com/.