Bill Walton and friends ‘Bike For Humanity’ event raises money for victims of coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Basketball Hall of Famer and San Diego native Bill Walton spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon before he began his ride in the Bike for Humanity.

The Bike For Humanity is an event that raises money for healthcare workers and families of coronavirus victims.

Walton told McKinnon he will be riding for as long as he can, and says he can ride all day.

Interested participants can still register for Bike for Humanity or make a donation at https://www.bikeforhumanity.com/.

“I’m going to ride for as long as I can today” –@BillWalton 🚲 The legend is biking for humanity and 100% of the proceeds will benefit healthcare workers as well as others affected by the virus. To donate or follow his ride, visit: https://t.co/A8juvpk6oK@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/sP47LL6XSO — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) April 25, 2020

One of the few reasons I love my job… I met @BillWalton today! #Legend ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L4DcibB7wj — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) April 25, 2020