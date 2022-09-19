Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue.

But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is a record high 1,609 homeless residents.

Back in July 2022, KUSI reported that there was a record number of deaths in our homeless population, and literally nothing has been done.

After that report, Mayor Todd Gloria was caught on video ignoring dozens of homeless people while giving a speech in Downtown to kick-off Comic-Con and open a small new women’s shelter.

Despite all of Mayor Gloria’s photo ops opening new shelters around the city, people have had enough.

San Diego native Bill Walton is publicly calling out Mayor Todd Gloria’s failure publicly, saying Gloria has “failed us and yourself.”

The Voice of San Diego reports that Walton has sent a series of emails to Mayor Gloria’s office, detailing his personal encounters with our homeless population. The Voice of San Diego reported one email to read, “while peacefully riding my bike early this Sunday morning in Balboa Park, I was threatened, chased, and assaulted by the homeless population, in our Park.”

Another email from Walton called out Gloria for ignoring the rights of San Diego citizens. The Voice of San Diego reports Walton wrote, “you speak of the rights of the homes, what about our rights, we follow the rules of a functioning society, why are others allowed to disregard those rules?” Continuing, “your lack of action is unacceptable, as is the conduct of the homeless population.”

Mayor Todd Gloria continues to refuse to speak to KUSI News due to fear of being held accountable. KUSI has reached out weekly to Mayor Todd Gloria’s Director of Communications, Rachel Liang, but she has not even taken the time to respond to recent requests for comments.

Monday morning, Bill Walton reiterated his concerns in an Instagram post (below) that reads;

“sadly, and with a broken heart, I can no longer say that my hometown of San Diego, is the greatest place in the world, I can no longer say that SD is a safe, healthy, clean, and beautiful place, I can no longer urge my family, friends, tourists, and businesses to come to SD to live, work, and play, I can no longer say that our neighborhood for the last 43 years is still my dream, I am brokenhearted, Mayor @toddgloria —clean up our city, and let us reclaim our lives, we must fix our homeless crisis, we need engagement, rehabilitation, and constant enforcement, and we need it now.”

San Diego Homeless Crisis: East Village September 15, 2022