Bill Walton endorses Independent Larry Turner for Mayor of San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former NBA superstar and San Diego icon Bill Walton is on a mission to bring change to San Diego.

At this time last year, Walton delivered a powerful speech with the Lucky Duck Foundation where he blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, and called on him to resign for allowing the homeless crisis to get so bad.

Walton deemed the new state of San Diego to be called “Gloriaville,” as he asserted that Todd Gloria is responsible for the destruction of what “was once America’s finest city.”

A year later, and Walton is now the spokesperson for the Sunbreak Ranch. The Sunbreak Ranch proposal is a privately funded homeless camp, on government owned land, which Walton says is “cheaper, more efficient more effective than anything that’s going on right now. All we get right now is hot air, all we get right now is talk. Talk is cheap.”

During Monday’s Mission Beach Town Council Meeting, Walton delivered another powerful speech against Todd Gloria, and the destruction to San Diego that has occurred under his watch.

Walton believes it is “cruel and inhumane” for our elected leaders to allow the homeless to live and die on our streets. Explaining, “we need leadership, we need emergency temporary tent cities, we need comprehensive support and rehabilitation services, and we need enforcement. Enforcement of the laws that are on the books to give us our city back, to give us our lives back.”

According to Bill Walton, Mayor Todd Gloria has failed as a leader. Walton blasted Gloria saying, “I have heard a lot, very recently, about lies and about fraud. Fraud. The intentional misrepresentation of material facts for personal gain. Todd Gloria epitomizes that statement right there. The worst kind of person I ever encountered in my life, is someone who can do something, but they won’t. They won’t because they choose not to.”

Continuing, “I have never seen anyone who, other than Todd Gloria, who takes credit for the efforts of other people, more than Todd Gloria. I have never seen anyone, other than Todd Gloria, who deflects accountability and responsibility. I have never lived under a politician, a political official, and Todd Gloria has represented me his entire political life, Todd Gloria is a career politician. He’s never had another job. I supported him, I voted for him, I hosted him, I spoke up for him, and Todd Gloria has completely failed me. That is one of the main reasons I am here tonight because I love San Diego, and it breaks my heart to see what’s happening to it right now.

Later in his speech, Bill Walton endorsed Larry Turner for Mayor of San Diego.

Larry Turner is campaigning as an Independent candidate, and is a support of the Sunbreak Ranch proposal.

