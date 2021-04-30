Bill Walton hosts Free Bikes 4 Kidz Ride fundraiser in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI)-

USA Cycling to host a Let’s Ride Camp for pre-selected youth in Chula Vista as the kickoff to Bill Walton’s, Bike for Humanity- Free Bikes 4 Kidz Ride on Saturday, May 1.

USAC’s Let’s Ride Camps are a nationwide bicycle safety and basic bike skills education curriculum, taught to elementary school-aged children. It teaches kids how to ride their bikes safely and provides access to bikes for kids who would not otherwise have such an opportunity.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon caught up with Bill Walton on Good Morning San Diego to talk about the “Let’s Ride Camp” and Bike for Humanity fundraiser for Free Bikes 4 Kidz!

The Free Bikes 4 Kidz ride is a socially-distanced, virtual bike ride that will help put underprivileged children on gently-used and beautifully refurbished bikes. Through their unique rehabilitation and restoration program, Free Bikes 4 Kidz is able to put a child on a refurbished bicycle for as little as $25 per bicycle.

Bill Walton also tells the story of when he was five years old and rode a bike for the very first time.

To contribute to Free Bikes 4 Kidz, visit: https://bikeforhumanity.com/