Bill Walton: It is cruel and inhumane to allow homeless to live and die on San Diego’s streets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former NBA superstar and San Diego icon Bill Walton is on a mission to bring change to San Diego.

At this time last year, Walton delivered a powerful speech with the Lucky Duck Foundation where he blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, and called on him to resign for allowing the homeless crisis to get so bad.

Walton deemed the new state of San Diego to be called “Gloriaville,” as he asserted that Todd Gloria is responsible for the destruction of what “was once America’s finest city.”

Walton’s public speech came after he was assaulted by a homeless man while riding his bike in Balboa Park.

A year later, and Walton is again speaking out. This time, he is endorsing the “The Sunbreak Ranch” plan to address our out-of-control homeless crisis.

The Sunbreak Ranch proposal is a privately funded homeless camp, on government owned land, which Walton says is “cheaper, more efficient more effective than anything that’s going on right now. All we get right now is hot air, all we get right now is talk. Talk is cheap.”

Walton praised the plan Monday evening at the Mission Beach Town Council meeting, where he spoke about the details with KUSI’s Dan Plante.

Walton believes it is “cruel and inhumane” for our elected leaders to allow the homeless to live and die on our streets. Explaining, “we need leadership, we need emergency temporary tent cities, we need comprehensive support and rehabilitation services, and we need enforcement. Enforcement of the laws that are on the books to give us our city back, to give us our lives back.”

EARLIER STORY: Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign