Bill Walton speaks on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue.

But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is a record high 1,609 homeless residents.

Back in July 2022, KUSI reported that there was a record number of deaths in our homeless population, and literally nothing has been done.

After that report, Mayor Todd Gloria was caught on video ignoring dozens of homeless people while giving a speech in Downtown to kick-off Comic-Con and open a small new women’s shelter.

These obvious failures from Mayor Todd Gloria forced San Diego icon Bill Walton to do something. Walton himself was personally assaulted by a homeless person in Balboa Park, and used his influence to bring attention to the destruction of what once was America’s Finest City.

Walton shared his email complaints to the city with the Voice of San Diego, before sharing an emotional message to his Instagram page about the crisis, that our elected leaders have let grow out of control.

Mayor Gloria’s office did publicly respond to Walton’s emotional message, but they just said it’s not their fault, and that Walton is targeting the wrong person.

Walton did not make any further public comments on the topic until Tuesday morning, when he participated in a press conference with The Lucky Duck Foundation’s Executive Director Drew Moser, and Executive Committee Member, Dan Shea.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon attended the press conference where Walton once again blasted Mayor Todd Gloria as a failure. Walton told San Diegans to “beware of people who keep telling you what a great job their doing.” Adding that they can use their eyes and see what’s happening in our city.

Walton said Todd Gloria will do anything to benefit himself, but nothing to benefit the people of San Diego. Which is why we have ended up with, “Gloriaville.”

Bill Walton’s speech at Tuesday’s Lucky Duck Foundation press conference is below:

The complete press conference can be seen here.

KUSI News reached out to Mayor Gloria’s office for comment, and they supplied us the following statement:

“Today’s ‘news conference’ was simply a tantrum full of self-aggrandizing hyperbole and outright lies. San Diegans are frustrated with the worsening homelessness crisis, and Mayor Gloria shares that frustration. But unlike Mr. Walton, Mayor Gloria is translating that frustration into decisive, sustained action to improve the situation. To say that he has done nothing on homelessness is objectively false. “Let’s be very clear: Addressing homelessness has been Mayor Gloria’s top priority since day one, and he has done far more to address it than anyone else in our region’s history. He has dramatically increased and diversified the City’s network of shelter beds, launched and expanded and highly effective street outreach program, initiated 18 different policy reforms to make it faster and easier to build affordable housing, directly invested City funds into 10 affordable housing projects, championed efforts at the state level to enhance access to mental health care, and stepped up sidewalk cleanups and law enforcement to protect health and safety in our public spaces. Homelessness is a crisis up and down California and across the nation. It’s an uphill battle and we’re nowhere close to winning it yet, but Mayor Gloria is doing the hard work and leading effectively. We encourage others to do the same. “I’d like to add that you, the news media, know all of this to be true because you cover Mayor Gloria’s progress on the creation of shelter, housing and services to get people off our streets. You visit these new shelters as they open and meet the people being helped; you examine the numbers provided about how our shelters and services are leading to permanent housing; you witness and ask questions about enforcement operations designed to clear and clean the streets. So you know the ‘nothing is being done’ assertions by Bill Walton and Dan Shea to be false. And they know it too. “The Lucky Duck Foundation knows the City of San Diego is the only city that took its donated tents – after other cities rejected them – and funds their operation and maintenance to the tune of over $5 million each year without a dime of support from Lucky Duck. Further, the implication that the two tents constitute a large portion of our homelessness efforts is also years out of date. In this administration, the shelter capacity we’ve created far outstrips the Lucky Duck structures – and it’s growing by the week, along with our other efforts to address this crisis. “Finally, Mayor Gloria is clear-eyed and has been completely honest with the public about the enormity of the challenge our city is facing. It’s unfortunate Bill Walton is quitting on San Diego, but you can be damned sure Todd Gloria never will.”