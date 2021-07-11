Billionaires race into space

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billionaire Richard Branson is set to go to space this morning at 7:30 a.m. PST aboard the Virgin Galactic.

Amazon Founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos is planning to go to space on July 20.

Overnight weather delayed flight prep for the Virgin Galactic Space Flight, resulting in this morning’s take-off.

Jim Kidrick, President and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the billionaires competing over entrance into space.

“We would have never anticipated that private people would actually be funding an effort to go into space,” said Kidrick, referencing billionaires Branson, Bezos, and Elon Musk.