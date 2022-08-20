Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top preforming at SD Blues Festival to support food bank





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top will be performing at the San Diego Blues Festival, benefiting the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked to Gibbons to get the scoop on everything viewers need to know to attend.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North in downtown San Diego on September 10.

In the first 11 years of the San Diego Blues Festival, it generated more than $1.3 million and 20 tons of food to fight hunger in San Diego. All proceeds from the event benefit the food bank’s hunger-relief programs.