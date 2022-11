Billy Moore promotes ABC Youth’s community outreach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billy Moore, the son of boxing legend Archie Moore, is using punches to empower San Diego’s youth.

The ABC Youth Foundation is giving kids an alternative to drugs and gang violence by helping them master the sport of boxing.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski reported live from their gym to meet some of the participants, and speak with Billy Moore about the importance of helping these kids get and stay on the right life path.