BioSpyder in Carlsbad develops new COVID-19 test

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. in Carlsbad announced it is selling COVID-19 surveillance screening kits to businesses and consumers via its new ecommerce site testtheteam.com, available now.

The service utilizes the BioSpyder TempO-SPan technology, which aims to relieve the pressure on America’s COVID-19 testing infrastructure by offering an option that will screen four people at a time for only $39.99 plus shipping and handling.

The kit comprises of four saliva collection tubes that contain mouthwash. The consumer will gargle with the mouthwash, spit back into the tube and send it back to BioSpyder for testing. The mouthwash inactivates viruses that may be present so it will be safe to handle.

Once BioSpyder receives the samples, customers will be notified within 24-48 hours whether the COVID-19 virus was detected for the team as a group. Individual results will not be provided. This allows an organization or household to screen a group of people at one time safely, accurately, and more affordably giving everyone peace of mind.

“If America is to get back to work, we need to do all that we can to encourage widespread, regular affordable screening,” said BioSpyder CEO Joel McComb, “TestTheTeam is an effective solution for groups of people to have more confidence in their interactions, whether your team is family, co-workers, or a social group.”

McComb and co-founder Jo Yeakley joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the kits and how they can be beneficial to our fight against the coronavirus.