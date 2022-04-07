Bipartisan bill to reform SVP placement criteria now in jeopardy





MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – Despite strong bipartisan support, a senate bill to reform how sexually violent predators are placed into California communities has hit a roadblock. Senate Bill 814, the “Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement Act” (SAFE Act) stalled after a committee vote 3-1.

RELATED STORY: Judge rules against placement of second SVP recommended for Mount Helix home

Republican Sen. Brian Jones garnered support from fellow senators across the aisle hoping this would bolster support for the bill over an issue he called, “bipartisan.”

The bill calls for mandating that the Director of the Department of State Hospitals publicly report annually how many SVPs are in each county, and in which county district. It also outlines that public safety be the highest criteria of any potential placement of an SVP. The bill also requires the Department of State Hospitals to take ownership in the process by approving any SVP placements before the vendor can sign any leases. Lastly, it would also mandate that the Department of State Hospitals, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, and the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) report to the governor and legislature any inventory of state facilities that could house SVPs before being placed into neighborhoods.

“I was hopeful with bipartisan efforts — Senator Hueso, co-authored with support from Democrat Jim Cooper from Sacramento — I thought that was enough that we had support from both sides, both parties,” Jones said. “I don’t believe these predators should ever be allowed out in the first place, but if they are, the state needs to take responsibility for that and continue to keep our neighborhoods safe, which is what that bill aims to do.”

Sen. Jones is a Republican representing Santee, alongside Sen. Ben Hueso, a Democrat representing San Diego, and Democrat Assemblyman Jim Cooper of Elk Grove all backed the bill. The 1-3 vote that stalled it moving forward fell along party lines with Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) voting in favor of the measure while Senators Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), and Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) voted no. Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) was absent from the hearing.

Community members like Sarah Thompson, who founded the grassroots organization Kids Safe California, fought to keep sexually violent predators from being placed in her Mount Helix community. She was sad but not surprised to hear a bill to reform the placement process was in jeopardy.

“When I found out his bill has been stalled, it’s just so disappointing. Everyone should be behind this, it really shouldn’t cross a side, or should be right down the middle,” Thompson said.

She said her organization has members across the state who are calling for major changes to the placement process in the name of safety and that starts with supporting legislation like the SAFE Act.

“So, these politicians that chose not to vote for it, or chose not to show up for it, we know who you are, and we’re going to make sure those people in your districts know you don’t want to support this and are not keeping children safe,” Thompson said.

The bill is up for reconsideration and can be revisited prior to April 29.