Bipartisan effort to remove nuclear waste from San Onofre

HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – Another promising development tonight in the effort to remove tons of nuclear waste from San Onofre.

A new bill has been filed in Congress, making San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant a top priority when a storage facility gets built.

This issue is one of the rare issues that bring Democrats and Republicans together.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been tracking this situation and joined viewers live from Harbor Island with the latest development.