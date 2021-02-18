Birch Aquarium celebrates baby weedy Seadragon’s first birthdays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week marks one year since two Weedy Seadragons were hatched at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. In honor of the thriving babies, Birch Aquarium is celebrating by launching a live Seadragon Cam, hosting a Facebook Live chat with the head of the seadragon program, and launching an exclusive collection of Weedy Seadragon merchandise in a new online store.

The babies, born on February 11 and 12, were less than one-inch at birth and are now nearly 9 inches long. The births marked the first time Birch Aquarium bred Weedy Seadragons, becoming one of the few aquariums in the world to have hatched these unusual fish.

“We have been working with seadragons since 1996. Since then, we have learned so much about caring for these very fascinating fish,” said Associate Curator Leslee Matsushige, who heads the aquarium’s Seadragon Conservation Program. “It has been very exciting to have successfully hatched baby weedy seadragons and have them continuing to thrive. We look forward to watching them grow into mature adults, and join others in our collection to potentially breed and produce more baby seadragons.”

Birch Aquarium Associate Curator, Leslee Matsushige, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the exciting week.