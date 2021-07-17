Birthday surprise for 104-year-old WWII Veteran this Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, Honor Flight San Diego will be hosting a SURPRISE drive-by birthday parade for a WWII veteran, Chief Joseph Renteria, turning 104 years young. This event is open to the community and is family friendly.

Holly Shaffner, Director, Public Relations for Honor Flight San Diego joined KUSI to discuss tomorrow’s event.

Photos of Chief Joseph Renteria:

EVENT INFORMATION:

Participants for the car parade should line up by 10:45 a.m. at Silver Gate Elementary School at 1499 Venice St in San Diego.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. when it proceeds to 2059 Venice Street, San Diego.

If you wish to send Joe a birthday cards, they can be sent to: Chief Joseph Renteria, 2059 Venice Street, San Diego, CA 92107.