Bishop Art Hodges gives update on COVID-policy at South Bay Pentecostal Church

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Bishop Art Hodges, Senior Pastor at the South Bay Pentecostal Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest on updates with his congregation.

“Everything is going splendid. We still have a perfect record of zero COVID transmissions taking place from the beginning of the pandemic until now,” Bishop Hodges said. “I would say a perfect record means it’s going pretty well,” he added.