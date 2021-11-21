Bishop Art Hodges: ‘Taking money off the freeway is wrong’

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – California Highway Patrol has warned motorists to return the spilled cash from an armored truck on I-5 on Nov. 19.

Bishop Art Hodges, Senior Pastor of South Bay Pentecostal Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his take on the debacle that ensued on Nov. 19.

RELATED STORY: Bags of cash fall out of armored truck on I-5 in Carlsbad, traffic comes to a halt

The bishop emphasized that taking money spilled from the armored truck is morally wrong and he encouraged anyone who still has that cash to return it.