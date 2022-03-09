Bishop point guard, Angie Robles, announces that she will attend the University of Denver for college





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here at KUSI we love to host athletes especially PPR Papa Pig, Paul Rudy! We always encourage athletes to come on the show and tell the world their College decision.

We’ve hosted all kinds of athletes in all different divisions and today on Good Morning San Diego we had a lady hooper join the show to announce her decision.

Angie Robles, a point and shooting guard at Bishop’s high school. Today she announced with Paul Rudy that she will be attending the University of Denver for the next 4 year!