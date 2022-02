Bishop’s Ballers use bond to lead their team

Angie Robles and Renee Chong have known of each other since the 7th grade and played together since 8th grade.

When you play together that long, you develop quite a bond, that now helps them lead their girls basketball team at The Bishop’s School.

Both were nominated to be a part of the McDonald’s All American team and they are ready to play at the next level and finish out their senior season on a high note.