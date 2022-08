Bishop’s Julia Bonaguidi shines on US Women’s Water Polo team





Bishop’s water polo player Julia Bonaguidi has spent her summer traveling with the US Womens Water Polo team!

Julia, who has won 3 CIF Championships with her sister Alex at Bishop’s is looking to keep her momentum going and keep building on her success.

The journey is just the start for the young athlete, Julia stops by and chats about what she’s been up to and all her hopes with KUSI’s Brandon Stone.