Bizarre design on Gold Coast Drive to be removed; concerns grow about the rest of the pockmarked road

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – After much uproar, the City of San Diego will repaint the advisory bike lanes put overnight on Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa.

Residents both in the neighborhood and outside rallied around the the confusing road design, adding that no one communicated the change to them beforehand.

But what about the rest of Gold Coast Drive?

For years, Mira Mesans have tried to get the cratered and high-traffic road fixed.

Some even dub it the “surface of the moon.”

