Black Bear Diner in El Cajon is hiring

Like so many businesses over the past year Black Bear Diner is surviving and looking to hire. They have only been in El Cajon since 2019 and serve comfort food such as pancakes and meatloafs.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner at the location to discuss how people can continue to support their local business and the struggles they continue to face.

Hanging at Black Bear Diner in El Cajon this morning. Just like everyone they are hiring!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/24TJpqb2H0 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 15, 2021